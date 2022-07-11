Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

