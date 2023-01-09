It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. A 4-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16. A 4-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 4F. Winds light and variab…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. We will see clear …
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
This evening in Bismarck: Overcast. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It might …