Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.