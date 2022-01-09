It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 4. A -9-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
