Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

