It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. 9 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. 9 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. There is a 49% ch…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -10. -17 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19. 5 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.