It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 9 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.