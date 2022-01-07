 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. 9 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

