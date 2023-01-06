Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. A 4-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 9:53 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.