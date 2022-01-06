It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -10. -17 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
