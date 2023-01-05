It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. We'll see a low temperature of 4 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
