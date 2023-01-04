It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
