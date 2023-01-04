Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Bismarck, ND

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

