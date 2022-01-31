Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.