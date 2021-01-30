 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15.88. A 14-degree low is forcasted. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

