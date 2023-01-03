It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16. A 4-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. 6 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds …
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 14-degree low is foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16. A 6-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. 13 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Partly clo…
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures bar…
For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures bar…