Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
