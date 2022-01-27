It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
