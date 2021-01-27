It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 2.76. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 12.07. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -6. 4 degrees is tod…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.36. Today's forecasted l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.99. 11 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 1.49. A 3-degree low…
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatur…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Overcast. Low 12F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up in…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with t…