It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
