It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -6. 4 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
