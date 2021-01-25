It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 1.49. A 3-degree low is forcasted. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 12.07. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.36. Today's forecasted l…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorro…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.99. 11 degrees is today…
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatur…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 15.68. We'll see a low tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up in…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures …