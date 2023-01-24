It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
