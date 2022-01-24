Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. -12 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.