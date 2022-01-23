Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.