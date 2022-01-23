Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
