Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 10:48 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.