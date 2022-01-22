 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News