It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 12.07. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
