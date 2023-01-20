 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22. 15 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

