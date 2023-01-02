It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. 6 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is foreca…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow.…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 14-degree low is foreca…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16. A 6-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. 13 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Partly clo…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.