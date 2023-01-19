It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from WED 9:15 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
