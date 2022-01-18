Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -7 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Bismarck, with forecast models showing 31 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.