It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20.9. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Ke…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 15.05. We'll see a…
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We'…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Bismarck folks shou…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees toda…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but al…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomo…
This evening in Bismarck: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionall…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a g…