It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
