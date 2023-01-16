It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
