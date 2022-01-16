It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 27-degree low is for…
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.
Permafrost is ground that has a temperature below freezing for at least two consecutive years.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 deg…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 12. A 10-degree low is forecaste…
Washington is finally getting a break Saturday from record-breaking rain and snow, with rivers expected to ebb and flood waters recede, as the state works to deal with the aftermath of weeks of storms.