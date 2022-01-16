Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.