Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.