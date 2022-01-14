It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
