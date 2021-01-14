It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
