Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

