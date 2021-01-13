Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
