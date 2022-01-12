 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

