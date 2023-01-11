Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
