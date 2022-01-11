Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.