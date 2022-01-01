 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -5. -16 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News