It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -5. -16 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
