 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

{{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News