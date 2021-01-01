Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.