It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 8 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
