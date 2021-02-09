It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -15.09. Today's forecasted low temperature is -16 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -10.44. We'll see a low te…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -17.24. We'll see …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -11.55. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -16.2. We'll see a …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -17.81. -15 degrees is tod…
This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near -15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be…
This evening in Bismarck: Mostly clear skies. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with tempe…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -13F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled …
This evening in Bismarck: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low -16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain …