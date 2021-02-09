Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -15.09. Today's forecasted low temperature is -16 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.