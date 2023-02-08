Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.