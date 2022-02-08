Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Bismarck, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -1. -16 degrees is today's low. E…
Temperatures in Bismarck will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. A 4-degree low is forecasted. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. A 20-degree low is fo…