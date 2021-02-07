 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -17.24. We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees today. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

