It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -17.24. We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees today. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -10.44. We'll see a low te…
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. …
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -11.55. We'll see a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Bismarck people should be prepared …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -17.81. -15 degrees is tod…
This evening in Bismarck: Mostly clear skies. Low around 5F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with tempe…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bismarck people should be p…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.