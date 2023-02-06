Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.